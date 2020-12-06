Laurent Duvernay-Tardif sports illustrated sportsperson of the year
News, Sports

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif awarded Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

by CultMTL

“I dedicate this award to all the healthcare workers who have been making huge sacrifices in order to protect and care for others.”

Sports Illustrated has named Montreal-raised football player and doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif their 2020 Sportsperson of the Year, a title shared with NBA icon LeBron James, tennis star Naomi Osaka, Seattle Storms basketball player Breanna Stewart and Duvernay-Tardif’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the 29-year-old athlete from Mont-Saint-Hilaire left the sport to devote his time to joining frontline health care staff in CHSLDs in Quebec, where he is still working (while also pursuing a Harvard degree and training to get back to work with the Chiefs in 2021).

“As athletes, we have the power to make a positive impact in our society. To be recognized for my involvement off the field by one of the biggest sport awards means everything to me. I dedicate this award to all the healthcare workers who have been making huge sacrifices in order to protect and care for others. Thank you. The work isn’t over.”

— Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

For more on the Sportsperson of the Year, please visit the Sports Illustrated website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.