Laurent Duvernay-Tardif awarded Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Sports Illustrated has named Montreal-raised football player and doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif their 2020 Sportsperson of the Year, a title shared with NBA icon LeBron James, tennis star Naomi Osaka, Seattle Storms basketball player Breanna Stewart and Duvernay-Tardif’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the 29-year-old athlete from Mont-Saint-Hilaire left the sport to devote his time to joining frontline health care staff in CHSLDs in Quebec, where he is still working (while also pursuing a Harvard degree and training to get back to work with the Chiefs in 2021).

“As athletes, we have the power to make a positive impact in our society. To be recognized for my involvement off the field by one of the biggest sport awards means everything to me. I dedicate this award to all the healthcare workers who have been making huge sacrifices in order to protect and care for others. Thank you. The work isn’t over.” — Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

