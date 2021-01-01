Cult MTL’s 5 most read (non-COVID-related) stories of 2020

SUGAR SAMMY MARIPIER MORIN MONTREAL BLACK LIVES MATTER ME TOO PART 2
From light-hearted fare to a report on an outrageous injustice.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have dominated the media-scape since March, but there were other stories that especially sparked our readers’ insatiable curiosity — ranging from light-hearted fare to a report on an outrageous injustice. Here are the five most read posts on Cult MTL in 2020:

5. SNL spoofed Montreal in morning show sketch Bonjour Hi!

4. Intense photo and video from last night’s storm in Montreal

Photo by Martin Reisch

3. The most expensive house in Montreal was just sold

2. Sugar Sammy reacts to Maripier Morin, Quebec’s #MeToo Part 2

1. Murderer’s sexual needs took precedence over a sex worker’s safety

Marylène Lévesque: Murderer's sexual needs took precedence over a sex worker's safety

