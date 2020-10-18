WATCH: SNL spoofed Montreal in morning show sketch Bonjour Hi!

“Montreal: The best part of Canada and the worst part of France.”

The second sketch on Saturday Night Live last night involved a French Canadian morning news show set in Montreal called Bonjour Hi!, with Bowen Yang and Kate McKinnon playing hosts Jean-Lawrence and Anne-Marie. Issa Rae, who hosted SNL, played Awa Sene, Bonjour Hi!‘s Toronto correspondent, who spent the whole sketch looking for Drake in a segment called Drake Watch.

Some parts of the bit worked, while others did not. Yang’s accent was solid, not surprising considering he used to live in Montreal. They referenced Montreal bagels, however the props on the show looked like gross flatter and skinnier versions of actual Montreal bagels. The sketch ended with the two hosts singing the Celine Dion song “That’s the Way It Is.”

Check out some clips from the sketch below.

Welcome to 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘂𝗿-𝗛𝗶! pic.twitter.com/EyxsZsl4V5 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 18, 2020 Issa Rae searching for Drake on Montreal morning show “Bonjour Hi!” from Saturday Night Live

Montreal morning show Bonjour Hi! from SNL last night

