Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has just released a new video from one of his secret shows in the city where he discusses a variety of topics including Black Lives Matter, the Me Too movement in Quebec and the Maripier Morin attack on Safia Nolin. Check out the full clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

This is what happened at my last secret show in Montreal. Sign up pour les prochains: https://t.co/NVw6IXoV4g pic.twitter.com/nBrufg8bg0 — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) September 1, 2020 VIDEO: Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy discusses Black Lives Matter, the Me Too movement in Quebec and the Maripier Morin attack on Safia Nolin

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit Comedy section.