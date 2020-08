PHOTOS: The most expensive house in Montreal was just sold

The most expensive single-family house in Quebec, located in the Golden Square Mile in Montreal (on Redpath-Crescent), was just sold by the Kaufman Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Québec. The property, which sold for $20-million (before tax) is located on 30,000 square feet of land and features a salt-water pool and 14-car garage.

To see more Quebec luxury estates on the market, please click here.

