Intense photo and video from last night’s storm in Montreal

The city was hit by an intense storm last night that left over 7,000 Montrealers without power. Montreal photographer Martin Reisch captured a magnificent photo of the storm, perfectly showing a giant shelf cloud over the island.
Below is more incredible imagery from last night’s storm in Montreal. The video was posted by Quebec Vortex, and shows the shelf cloud moving over the city.
Environment Canada forecasts more stormy weather for Tuesday and Wednesday as Tropical Storm Isaias moves into the region.
