Intense photo and video from last night’s storm in Montreal

The city was hit by an intense storm last night that left over 7,000 Montrealers without power. Montreal photographer Martin Reisch captured a magnificent photo of the storm, perfectly showing a giant shelf cloud over the island.

Most impressive storm I've ever seen in @Montreal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jQ0WGUHDn3 — Martin Reisch (@safesolvent) August 3, 2020 Montreal photographer Martin Reisch has shared an intense photo of yesterday’s storm

Below is more incredible imagery from last night’s storm in Montreal. The video was posted by Quebec Vortex, and shows the shelf cloud moving over the city.

Quebec Vortex has also shared an intense video of the shelf cloud from yesterday’s storm in Montreal

Environment Canada forecasts more stormy weather for Tuesday and Wednesday as Tropical Storm Isaias moves into the region.

