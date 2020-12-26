CEWS Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy 2020 worse off family
Canada unfortunately has its first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant

by CultMTL

The variant first identified in the U.K. can spread more easily and quickly.

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended the travel ban between Canada and the U.K. till Jan. 6, Ontario announced earlier today that it has two confirmed cases of the new COVID-19 variant, the first in Canada. The cases pertain to a couple in Durham, Ontario, with no known travel history or high-risk contacts. The couple is currently self-isolating. The variant has also been identified in Denmark, Australia and Belgium.

For more on COVID-19 in Canada, please visit the Health Canada website.

by CultMTL

