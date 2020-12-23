Travel ban between Canada and United Kingdom extended for two more weeks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the travel ban between Canada and the United Kingdom will be extended for another two weeks, until Jan. 6. This follows the identification of a new variant of COVID-19 in the U.K., and aims to prevent it from spreading to Canada (if it’s not already here).

“Our government has temporarily suspended all commercial and private passenger flights from the U.K. to Canada. Today, I can announce that we will extend this temporary suspension of passenger flights from the U.K. to Canada for another two weeks, until Jan. 6, so we can prevent this new variant of COVID-19 from spreading in Canada. If you’ve arrived from the U.K. recently, the government of Canada has been in the process of reaching out with more directions.” —Justin Trudeau

