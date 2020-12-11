BREAKING: Quebec intends to legalize delivery of alcohol by restaurants

“Some restaurants have succeeded in giving food to take out and if drinks can be added, I think everybody would wish for that.”

Quebec Premier François Legault announced in a press conference that a bill is being prepared to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol, which is currently not permitted by existing permits. Just yesterday, a number of restaurants in the province participated in an act of civil disobedience (prompted by David McMillan of Joe Beef) to pressure the government to act on the issue of alcohol delivery.

“We worked until 10:30 p.m. last night. [The bill would] allow restaurants that wish to be able to deliver alcoholic drinks to be able to do so. We know that restaurants are suffering quite a bit. There are some that have succeeded in giving food to take out and if drinks can be added to that, I think everybody would wish for that.” —François Legault

The timeline for the adoption of the bill is unclear as there are 16 new pieces of legislation ahead of it. Legault said that the restaurant alcohol delivery bill “will be adopted a bit later on.”

