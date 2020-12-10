Montreal restaurants selling wine without food in act of civil disobedience

David McMillan of Joe Beef encouraged fellow restaurant owners to break a law that many restaurateurs feel should be amended.

David McMillan of Joe Beef encouraged fellow Quebec restaurant owners to sell bottles of wine without food to clients today as an act of civil disobedience, and to post “evidence” (presumably these are all staged pics) on social networks.

A number of Quebec restaurateurs have been demanding that the provincial government amend restaurant permits that currently forbid the sale and delivery of alcohol without food. Restaurants in Montreal have been closed for dining-in since Oct. 1, when the city was declared a COVID-19 red zone. A number of bar and restaurant staff recently protested in Old Montreal because the financial aid they were promised by the province in October had not arrived.

