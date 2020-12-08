90-year-old woman in U.K. is first person to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for.”

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old woman from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This marks the start of COVID-19 vaccinations across the United Kingdom.

The vaccine was given to Ms. Keenan at University Hospital in Coventry, and according to BBC, she felt quite fortunate to be first in line.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.” —Margaret Keenan

Justin Trudeau announced yesterday that Canada will be receiving 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine later this month. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also announced that 4,000 doses of the same vaccine would arrive in the province next Monday.

