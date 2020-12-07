BREAKING: Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December

UPDATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just announced that Canada will receive a shipment of 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December — possibly as soon as the end of next week. Pending Health Canada approval of the vaccine, a nationwide vaccination campaign will begin before the end of the 2020, prioritizing vulnerable populations such as people over 70, residents and staff of long-term care homes and health care workers.

This news comes as dry-run rehearsals of the handling of the vaccine are being carried out across the country, and as provinces including Alberta, Ontario and Quebec have broken records for daily counts of new COVID-19 infections in recent days. ■

