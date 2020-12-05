The highest daily count of any Canadian province since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec breaks all records with over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

For the first time, Quebec has over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, with 2,031 infections recorded in the last 24 hours — the highest daily case count of any Canadian province since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 11 deaths in Quebec during the same period.

Montreal accounts for 630 of these new cases (a significant jump from the average of roughly 400 over the past week), bringing the city’s total up to 53,304.

According to Santé Québec, there are currently 754 Quebecers hospitalized for COVID-19 (down 7 from the previous day), and 96 in intensive care units (down 1).

For more details about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

