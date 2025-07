We spoke with the Canadian-born, L.A.-based comedian ahead of their upcoming Montreal show at Just for Laughs.

Just for Laughs returns this year with dozens of shows spotlighting the full spectrum of comedy, from rising newcomers to household names. Among the most anticipated acts is Mae Martin & Friends, an eclectic variety-style show taking the stage at l’Olympia on July 25.

Mae Martin, the genre-defying Canadian comedian beloved for their raw honesty and razor-sharp wit, is bringing a taste of their Los Angeles life back home. “This is kind of a Montreal edition of something I do monthly in L.A.,” they explained. “I host, and then I have some of my favourite comedians and friends come and do spots and experiment. So I’m bringing that here — with so many amazing comics in town for the festival, it’s gonna be great.”

If Martin’s track record is any indication, the night promises to be more than just a comedy showcase. A master of blending humour with vulnerability, Martin’s shows blur the line between stand-up and conversation, creating a space where audience connection is just as important as the punchlines.

“I usually get people to write questions and put them in a bucket,” they said. “Then I do a little section where I improvise and answer questions from the audience. I like to create a kind of atmosphere where it feels like we’re seeing something that won’t happen again.”

The return to Montreal comes at a high point in Martin’s career. They recently won the 2025 Canadian Screen Award for Best Comedy Special for their Just for Laughs Gala taping. This was on the heels of their 2024 win for Best Guest Performance in a Comedy Series for their role on I Have Nothing — at the gala that they also hosted.

“Canada has been very good to me,” Martin said, reflecting on the recognition.

Though based in Los Angeles, Martin has deep roots in Montreal and the Just for Laughs Festival. “I’ve been coming to Montreal since I was a kid,” they shared. “It’s always nice to check back in. You see the same people every summer. It’s special, and I’m glad it’s still thriving.”

Martin’s creative universe continues to expand. In addition to stand-up and scripted television — most notably their acclaimed Netflix series Feel Good — they’ve recently ventured into music. Their debut album, I’m a TV, released earlier this year, offering another outlet for the introspection and emotional nuance fans have come to expect.

“They all live in the same universe,” Martin said of their artistic outlets. “Scripted stuff, TV, stand-up — it’s like I’m always trying to say the same thing, just in different mediums.”

With political tensions simmering in the U.S., Martin also spoke about the comfort of returning north of the border. “I feel very emotionally connected to Canada,” they said. “Especially with everything going on in the States, it’s nice to be in the country. It feels like a little lighthouse of hope.”

As for how they plan to unwind after the show? “I’ll be hitting up all the escape rooms,” Martin laughed. “Come find me there.” ■

Just for Laughs presents Mae Martin and Friends at Olympia (1003 Ste-Catherine E.), doors 8:30 p.m., show 9:30 p.m., $51.50, all ages. This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of Cult MTL.

