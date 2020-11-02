Legault: “The Quebec nation is a peaceful nation, a welcoming nation”

“The best way to respond to what happened on Saturday evening in Quebec city is to remain ourselves.”

In a press conference this morning, Quebec Premier François Legault spoke about the Quebec City sword attack that occurred on Saturday night, and how the incident ties in to mental health support provided by the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we experienced Saturday evening was terrible. It’s impossible to understand how there can be such gratuitous violence committed. And I think it does raise questions on mental illness. We have already taken a lot of actions to try to increase resources for mental health services and we are currently working as well to bring together social services with police services so that they can work hand-in-hand. Even though we have done a great deal (on mental health issues) in recent months, there still needs to be a lot more done.

“Of course, we can attenuate the impact on people with mental illness by providing more services but there are people who want to see the consequences of this diminish. But the fact is that even if all possible services were available, even if we were able to treat all Quebecers with mental illnesses or mental health problems, we could not possibly eliminate all such tragedies or violent acts, and I think that Quebecers must remember today that the Quebec nation is a peaceful nation, a welcoming nation, and the best way to respond to what happened on Saturday evening in Quebec city is to remain ourselves: a people that is peaceful.”

Legault added that Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant will be providing an update this afternoon about mental health initiatives that will be and have recently been implemented in Quebec.

