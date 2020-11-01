Quebec City sword attack: “A night of horror”

Two people are dead and five are injured following a sword attack in Quebec City last night by a man dressed in a medieval costume, according to a CBC report. The suspect was arrested following a two-hour manhunt in Vieux Québec, and authorities say there is no reason to believe that his motives are anything other than “personal.” A press conference at 9:30 a.m. this morning promises to provide more details.

Earlier this morning, Premier François Legault, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made statements about the incident:

“Quebec is waking up after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the relatives of the victims.“ —Quebec Premier François Legault

Le Québec se réveille après une nuit d’horreur. Les mots me manquent pour décrire une telle tragédie. J’offre toutes mes condoléances aux proches des victimes. La vice-première ministre @GGuilbaultCAQ fera le point avec le maire Labeaume et le chef du @SPVQ_police à 9h30 ce matin — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 1, 2020

“Montreal is wholeheartedly with the citizens of the national capital after a night of horror in Vieux Québec. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We are by your side to get through this tragedy.” —Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

Montréal est de tout coeur avec les citoyennes et citoyens de la capitale nationale après cette nuit d’horreur dans le Vieux-Québec. Nos pensées accompagnent les familles et les proches des victimes. Nous sommes à vos côtés pour traverser cette tragédie. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 1, 2020

My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City. I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 1, 2020 Justin Trudeau responds to Quebec City sword attack

