Quebec City sword attack: “A night of horror”

Two people are dead and five are injured following a sword attack in Quebec City last night by a man dressed in a medieval costume, according to a CBC report. The suspect was arrested following a two-hour manhunt in Vieux Québec, and authorities say there is no reason to believe that his motives are anything other than “personal.” A press conference at 9:30 a.m. this morning promises to provide more details.
Earlier this morning, Premier François Legault, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made statements about the incident:
“Quebec is waking up after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the relatives of the victims.“—Quebec Premier François Legault
“Montreal is wholeheartedly with the citizens of the national capital after a night of horror in Vieux Québec. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We are by your side to get through this tragedy.”—Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante
