Justin Trudeau on COVID fatigue: “This sucks. It really, really does.”

“Nobody wanted 2020 to have to be this way, but we do get to control how bad it gets by all of us doing our part.”

In a press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, and the idea of COVID fatigue over ongoing restrictions. In short: “This sucks.”

“My six-year-old asked me a couple of days ago, ‘Dad, is COVID-19 forever?’ He’s in Grade 1 — this was supposed to be his big year as a big boy. And they’re not even singing in his classroom. This is really difficult. It’s a time when we need to do the right thing. We need to lean on each other. We need to use all the tools we can. And we’re not all always going to be perfect. We’re going to have to rely on extraordinary frontline health workers. Rely on community supports. Rely on a government that, as we’ve said from the beginning, will continue to be there to support people who need to stay home, to support businesses that have to close. It’s the only way we get through this. But we will get through this. Vaccines are on the horizon, and spring and summer will come and they will be better than this winter. It’s frustrating to have to go through this situation.

“Nobody wanted 2020 to have to be this way, but we do get to control how bad it gets by all of us doing our part. By provinces stepping up and having to make those tough decisions about who to close and where to close and when to close. By the federal government stepping up with income support so that the provinces can close when they need to and all of us trying to deliver more tools to Canadians so that they can do their part, from masks to social distancing measures to an app that’s already been downloaded almost 5,000,000 times right across the country, that thousands of people have used to notify friends and strangers that they should probably get tested.

“This sucks. It really really does. But we’re gonna get through it by doing what Canadians always do: by pulling together, by working hard and by knowing that better days are coming.”

Watch the video here:

"We are in an unprecedented global pandemic that really sucks," PM Trudeau tells reporters in Ottawa when asked re Canadians suffering #COVID19 fatigue. "Nobody wanted 2020 to be this way—but we do get to control how bad it gets by all us of doing our part," says the PM. #cndpoli pic.twitter.com/pQpg5MziDu — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 27, 2020 Justin Trudeau: “This sucks.”

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.