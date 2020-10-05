Quebec has finally adopted the COVID Alert contact tracing app

Now people just have to use it.

On this fourth straight day of reporting over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, Quebec is finally adopting the national COVID-19 contact tracing app, COVID Alert. The CAQ government has been resisting the app, which was introduced in several provinces in early August.

Premier François Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Horacio Arruda are holding a press conference this evening to officially announce that COVID Alert is active in Quebec — which it is, right now — and to give a COVID-19 update and answer journalists’ questions. (This is the second Quebec government COVID-19 announcement today — read about the first one here.)

Read more about COVID Alert here.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.