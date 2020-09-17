Still two more days to enjoy stellar cocktails on one of the city’s best terrasses.

Nacarat Terrasse at the Queen E will close for the season this Saturday

Nacarat Terrasse, the bar at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, has announced they will be closing for the season this Saturday, Sept. 20. The beautiful terrasse with great views of downtown Montreal is known for its cocktails, and was voted in the Best Hotel Bar/Restaurant category in this year’s Best of MTL. Nacarat Terrasse will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The bar recommends that you make a reservation prior to arrival.

To see their menus, and for more information about their reopening, please visit the Nacarat website.

