The latest number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

There are 129,910 COVID-19 cases across Canada

UPDATED September 2, 2020 at 11:41 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO) has 129,910 COVID-19 cases of Coronavirus reported across Canada. Please note that the map above reflects the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Canada as of July 28, 2020.

The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by province and territory across Canada:

Quebec 62,746

Ontario 42,554

Alberta 14,180

British Columbia 5,952

Saskatchewan 1,624

Nova Scotia 1,085

Manitoba 1,244

Newfoundland and Labrador 269

New Brunswick 192

Prince Edward Island 44

Yukon 15

Northwest Territories 5

Nunavut 0

9,135 people in Canada have died from COVID-19

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest map of cases in Canada, please also click here.

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

For the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Montreal, and across the province of Quebec, please click here.