UPDATED September 2, 2020 at 11:41 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO) has 129,910 COVID-19 cases of Coronavirus reported across Canada. Please note that the map above reflects the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Canada as of July 28, 2020.
The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by province and territory across Canada:
Quebec 62,746
Ontario 42,554
Alberta 14,180
British Columbia 5,952
Saskatchewan 1,624
Nova Scotia 1,085
Manitoba 1,244
Newfoundland and Labrador 269
New Brunswick 192
Prince Edward Island 44
Yukon 15
Northwest Territories 5
Nunavut 0
9,135 people in Canada have died from COVID-19
For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest map of cases in Canada, please also click here.
