1,629 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the province according to Santé Quebéc.

There are 782 cases of COVID-19 in Montreal: Quebec update

UPDATED, March 26, 2020, 1 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 1,629 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 782 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province as of March 26, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases by region across Quebec:

Bas-Saint-Laurent 6

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 11

Capitale-Nationale 103

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 49

Estrie 187

Montreal 782

Outaouais 16

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 11

Côte-Nord 3

Nord-du-Québec 1

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 7

Chaudière-Appalaches 58

Laval 95

Lanaudière 72

Laurentides 61

Montérégie 167

8 people in Quebec have died from COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

* Please note that the above map reflects the regions in Quebec with cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including Montreal and Laval.

