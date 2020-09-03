Dr. Tam: “Consider using a mask” during sex

“There is a very low likelihood of contracting COVID-19 through semen or vaginal fluids.”

After B.C. public health director Bonnie Henry made international news last month for recommending glory holes for safe sex during the pandemic, her federal counterpart Dr. Theresa Tam is racking up headlines by advising Canadians (particularly those with partners who don’t live in their household) to use a mask during sex.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” she said yesterday. “However, sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for COVID-19.”

As has always been the case (before COVID and since the beginning of time), the safest sex “involves yourself alone,” Tam said. She noted that more sexually people should avoid “face-to-face contact or closeness” during sex, or “consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth.”

