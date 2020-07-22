Glory holes are being recommended for COVID-19 safe sex

If you were wondering why “glory holes” is trending on Twitter in Canada right now, first, rest assured that it’s not because some Canadian politician got caught with their pants down. It’s because the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has actually recommended glory holes as a safe way to have sex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FYI, and for when you might have to explain this to your parents, glory holes are defined by Urban Dictionary as “a hole made in a thin wall or other type of partition where a man can insert their penis for sexual stimulation by an anonymous person on the other side.” (For a lot more detail, go to the Urban Dictionary website, NSFW.)

B.C. Centre for Disease Control recommends glory holes for COVID-19 safe sex

See the B.C. Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 sex advice here.

