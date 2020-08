The Turbo Haüs terrasse: Dogs are also welcome

If you don’t know by now, Turbo Haüs, the best bar in the city according to this year’s Best of MTL readers poll, has an incredible terrasse that opened up this summer. In addition to now officially also being open on Wednesdays, Turbo Haüs announced that dogs are welcome on their Montreal terrasse. Check out the cute photo below!

