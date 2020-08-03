The Cinémathèque québécoise has reopened

Exhibitions are on today, screenings start on Wednesday.

John Carpenter's 1995 remake of Village of the Damned

After being shut down since mid-March, the Cinémathèque québécoise movie theatre in Montreal has reopened today with art exhibitions and will resume film screenings on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Today’s reopening of the film conservatory and art house cinema falls on the same day that the Quebec government is allowing gatherings of 250 people indoors for public events (seated, with physical distancing).

The August film program includes John Carpenter’s 1995 remake of Village of the Damned, Jean-Luc Godard’s 1962 classic Vivre sa vie and Jacques Doillon’s 1990 film La vengeance d’une femme, starring Isabelle Huppert and Béatrice Dalle. ■

For the complete programming and to reserve tickets, please visit the Cinémathèque québécoise website.

For more Montreal film coverage, visit the Film & TV section.