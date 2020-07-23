Gatherings of 250 allowed for Quebec public events as of Aug. 3

Provincial public health authorities have given the green light to allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of 250 people, up from 50, in Montreal and across Quebec. According to a Quebec health press release, this includes gatherings in halls, theatres, cinemas, productions and shoots with an audience, amateur sports training and events, places of worship, courtrooms, rented rooms and community halls. Standing participants will still have to maintain a two-metre distance, while the distance between seated participants remains limited to 1.5 metres. Anyone over 12 will be required to wear a mask.

This new ruling applies to public events only. Private gatherings are still limited to 10 people. Montreal festivals remain prohibited until Aug. 31. ■

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

