UPDATE: Walmart Canada has stopped selling the All Lives Matter T-shirt

As reported earlier, Walmart Canada has been criticized for selling an All Lives Matter T-shirt, a slogan that is insensitive to the Black Lives Matter movement. This afternoon, the company removed the T-shirt from their online inventory, proving even more that people need to call out organizations selling and profiting from offensive material.

Walmart is also being criticized for selling Blue Lives Matter/Police Lives Matter products, which can still be purchased on their website.

The original tweet by Kate Udle calling out Walmart Canada can be seen below.

Are you kidding me ⁦@WalmartCanada⁩???

Disgusting. Do better. https://t.co/xKiE82NAWi — Kate Udle (@KateUdle) June 23, 2020 The original tweet from Kate Udle calling out Walmart Canada for selling an All Lives Matter T-shirt

