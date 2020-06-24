The All Lives Matter T-shirt is still being sold at Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada was called out yesterday for selling an All Lives Matter T-shirt on their website, and the shirt is still being sold online despite much criticism.
Twitter user Kate Udle first tagged Walmart in the post yesterday, and Walmart’s response essentially blamed the third-party seller:
“Hello Kate. This item is sold and shipped by a third party seller. We’ve forwarded your comments to the appropriate department to look into further. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”
The third-party seller that Walmart is referring to is called Old Glory, and their wide range of inventory includes Trump baby onesies, as well as T-shirts with slogans like “#beast” on them. The seller clearly tries to appeal a broad clientele, as their product range also includes shirts for the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Udle’s response to Walmart Canada was simple and to the point: “It’s your website — therefore your responsibility. Period.”
Walmart is also being criticized for selling Blue Lives Matter/Police Lives Matter products.
