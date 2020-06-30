Time Out Market to reopen in Montreal July 8

Six restaurants will be reopening in their first phase.

Time Out Market Montreal has just announced that their reopening phases will commence July 8, with the opening of six of their restaurants: Marusan, Le Red Tiger, Paul Toussaint, Il Miglio, Moleskin and Romados (#1 Best Portuguese from the 2020 Best of MTL). It’s also been confirmed that the cocktail, mocktail, wine and beer bars will be reopening in the first phase.

For more information, their list of safety measures, please visit the Time Out Market Montreal website.

