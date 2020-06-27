The new Café Holt at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy is beautiful

Holt Renfrew Ogilvy has reopened in Montreal, and so has their brand new Café Holt, with glamorous new retro decor in keeping with the design at the neighbouring Marcus Lounge in the Four Seasons Hotel.

Chef Yacir Nakhaly has developed three summer menus for lunch, brunch and dinner. Appetizers range from $13 to $19, including options like tuna tartare for lunch and avocado and leek cannelloni for dinner. Mains range between $21 and $36, with dishes like the Holts Burger and burrata ravioli appearing on all three menus. The dinner menu also includes a $75 Omakase, made using the chef’s highest-quality ingredients of the day. The drink menu looks amazing (as it usually does at new Montreal restaurants), including the local lager Vagabond ($9), and wine by the glass ($11+) and bottle ($40); the cocktail list has sweet options like Bellinis, Rossinis and Aperol Spritzes at $15, and more complex blends like the French Martini, Clipper and Bee’s Knees at $16.

Through their H Project, Holt Renfrew is also donating $1 from each avocado and leek cannelloni and $2 from each Holts Garden Burger to Oceans Canada for its ocean conservation campaigns.

Café Holt at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal is open from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday and 12–6 p.m. on Sunday. For reservations and to take a look at their menus, please visit the Café Holt website. ■

1307 Ste-Catherine W., 514-840-9535

