Holt Renfrew announces new safety measures as stores begin to reopen

Last week, Holt Renfrew announced the new health and safety measures that would be taken once their stores reopen later this month. The Calgary store has already reopened, while Vancouver is slated to begin welcoming clients again Tuesday, May 19. The Holt Renfrew Ogilvy store in Montreal will reopen on May 25, unless the date gets pushed back once again.

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has had a detrimental affect on business in general, and we’ve been wondering how in-store shopping would be affected, since we’ve all been forced to buy everything online these past two months. Some of the new measures include hand sanitization stations throughout the store, reduced store hours, masks and gloves to be worn by all employees and mandatory physical distancing of two metres. Holt Renfrew will also be offering touchless beauty services and raising the touchless tap limit for credit cards to $250. Below you can find the complete list of the Health & Safety measures that will be present in all Holt Renfrew stores when they reopen, including Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal.

Housekeeping

Pre-opening deep clean

Increased sanitization of all high-touch areas, including door handles, elevator buttons, fitting rooms and restrooms

Additional Porter staff in-store for guidance and assistance

Associates have been trained in new Health & Safety efforts and policies

Hygiene

Hand sanitizer is available at all store entrances and customers and employees must sanitize their hands upon entry

All Associates will wear disposable gloves and masks

Gloves and masks are available for customers upon request

All high-touch surfaces, including POS, PIN pads and phones, will be sanitized after each use

Fitting rooms will be sanitized after each use

Cash payments will not be accepted for the time being

The Touchless Tap limit for credit cards has been raised to $250

Signage will be present in-store to help outline and offer guidance on all new protocols

In-store circulation

Reduced store hours

Reduced entrances

Greeters will be present to manage flow and advise on mandatory hand sanitization at entry points

Stanchions will be used to support controlled access to stores

Reminders will be present on the floor to indicate 2-metre distance in key areas

For more details on Holt Renfrew’s new safety measures, please visit their website.

Holt Renfrew Ogilvy in Montreal website

For more Montreal fashion coverage, please visit the Style section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.