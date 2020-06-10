Osheaga is cancelled but they’re working on a promising 2021 lineup

“With all the artists who want to hit the road and reconnect with their fans in 2021, it promises to be epic!”

Osheaga has just tweeted about the postponement of the Montreal music festival until July 30 – August 1, 2021. While the news was to be expected, the silver lining is that the festival will be trying to bring back some of the “much-anticipated” acts from this year’s lineup.

The announcement on Twitter includes a note to 2020 pass holders, whose passes will still be valid for 2021; Osheaga will also be providing 2020 pass holders a gift card to use on site valued at between $20 and $50.

“We are all fans of music. Our greatest pride is to bring the best bands to play on one of the most beautiful festival sites in the world. With all the artists who want to hit the road and reconnect with their fans in 2021… It promises to be epic!”





Nous travaillons déjà sur la programmation 2021 afin de ramener certains des artistes très attendus de 2020. / We are currently working on the 2021 lineup to bring back some of the much-anticipated 2020 acts. More news to come💛 pic.twitter.com/oflBXli3tc — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) June 9, 2020 Osheaga music festival in Montreal is cancelled but they’re working on a promising 2021 lineup

For more details, visit the festival website. ■

