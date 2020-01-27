After they announced headliners this morning, all three days of summer festival goodness just dropped.

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters were just the tip of the iceberg. First, main stage sponsors Bell broke the news about the aforementioned headliners on Twitter at 7 a.m. Then Evenko followed up that bombshell with the full Osheaga lineup. Read it and rejoice:

Osheaga 2020 lineup

Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges and 2019 Polaris Prize winner Haviah Mighty are among the non-headliner highlights on Friday, July 31, which will likely kick off with locals Clay and Friends.

Saturday is definitely looking solid, with Lewis Capaldi, French Montana, Men I Trust and Russell Louder. Additionally, the festival has booked Kraftwerk 3D and Third Eye Blind, two very different acts sure to please their respective segments of the over-30 crowd.

Finally, Sunday boasts Bon Iver, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Orville Peck, Safia Nolin and Zach Zoya.

Obviously there are relatively obscure names in the middle and bottom of each day’s list, including some great local acts and up-and-coming bands to be discovered. But when it comes to headliners, Osheaga’s 15th anniversary edition is topped by all-stars. Lizzo, who won three Grammys including Best Pop Solo Performance last night (and opened the show with a spectacular performance), will make her Montreal debut at the festival. Foo Fighters have played Montreal many times, but this will be their first time at Osheaga. Conversely, Kendrick Lamar has performed at Osheaga twice, and headlined in 2015.

Festival passes go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. Basic three-day passes cost $325, Gold passes $600 and Platinum passes cost $1,250. Note that quantities of Gold and Platinum passes are said to be “limited” and “very limited.” ■

