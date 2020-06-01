Justin Trudeau on anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Canada

“No parent should have to once again explain to their kids that they or their friends might face racism.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began this morning’s press briefing by commenting on the anti-racism protests that have taken place in the U.S. and in Canada following the killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police a week ago. Trudeau denounced racism and all acts of violence.

“I want to start by addressing the situation unfolding south of the border, which is also having an an impact here at home,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “For far too many Canadians, the images and stories coming out of the U.S. are all too familiar. As a country, we can’t pretend that racism doesn’t exist here. Anti-Black racism is real. Unconscious bias is real. And systemic discrimination is real. And they happen here in Canada. Over the weekend we saw thousands of people across the country join peaceful protests against anti-Black racism. By standing together and denouncing the few who would try to derail these demonstrations, Canadians are sending the message that they will never tolerate injustice. To young Black Canadians: I hear you when you say you are anxious and angry. When you say that this brings back painful experiences of racism that you have faced, I want you to know that I am listening and that your government will always stand with you.

“Together we will keep taking meaningful action to fight racism and discrimination in every form. The status quo where people face violence because of the colour of their skin is unacceptable. No parent should have to once again explain to their kids that they or their friends might face racism. It is time, it is past time, for this to change. As leaders and allies we must do the hard work needed to listen and learn. We must ensure that everyone is safe and respected. That includes journalists who need to be able to do their work on the front lines to expose the truth and tell the stories we need to here. We must as Canadians always keep working together, to build a fairer, better, more equitable country for all.”

