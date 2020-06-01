Quebec Premier François Legault tweets about racism and George Floyd

Quebec Premier François Legault just released a statement on Twitter about racism and George Floyd, the unarmed Black man who was murdered by Minneapolis police on Monday.
“The death of George Floyd is a tragedy of nameless sadness. It reminds us that racism is an evil that still exists. All humans are equal regardless of their skin colour. Let us continue the fight to stop racism.”
