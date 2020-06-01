“It reminds us that racism is an evil that still exists.”

Quebec Premier François Legault just released a statement on Twitter about racism and George Floyd, the unarmed Black man who was murdered by Minneapolis police on Monday.

“The death of George Floyd is a tragedy of nameless sadness. It reminds us that racism is an evil that still exists. All humans are equal regardless of their skin colour. Let us continue the fight to stop racism.”

La mort de George Floyd est une tragédie d'une tristesse sans nom. Ça nous rappelle que le racisme est un mal qui existe encore. Tous les humains sont égaux peu importe la couleur de leur peau. Continuons le combat pour enrayer le racisme. — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 1, 2020 Quebec Premier François Legault tweets about racism and George Floyd

A Montreal demonstration against police brutality is currently happening. See the details here. ■

See Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s reaction to the events in Minneapolis here.

See Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reaction to the events in Minneapolis here.

For more news updates, please visit our News section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.