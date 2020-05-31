Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweets in support of Black Lives Matter

“The city is engaged in a major project to combat racial and social profiling.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted about Black Lives Matter this morning in reaction to the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Monday, and the five days of protests that followed.

“I add my voice to those who denounce the arrest of George Floyd, which led to his death. I hope that justice will be done for him. Let us firmly and unequivocally denounce violence, racism and systemic discrimination. Black Lives Matter. No matter the status, origin or skin colour, everyone has the right to expect fair and equal treatment and I will not make any compromises in this regard in Montreal. The city is engaged in a major project to combat racial and social profiling. To respond to systemic problems, we are working to deploy a series of measures including the creation of a policy on interpolation, a first in Quebec which, we hope, will be deployed everywhere else.”

(1/3) Je joins ma voix à celles qui dénoncent l’arrrestation de Georges Floyd qui a mené à son décès. Je souhaite que justice lui soit rendue. Dénonçons fermement et sans équivoque les violences, le racisme et les discriminations systémiques. #BlackLivesMatter. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 31, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweets about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

(2/3) Peu importe le statut, origine ou couleur de peau, tous sont en droit de s’attendre à un traitement juste et équitable et je ne ferai aucun compromis à cet égard à Montréal. La ville est engagée dans un important chantier de lutte contre les profilages racial et social. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 31, 2020

(3/3) Pour répondre à des problèmes systémiques, nous nous employons à déployer une série de mesures systémiques dont la création d’une politique en matière d’interpellation, une première au Québec qui, nous l’espérons, sera déployée partout ailleurs. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 31, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweets about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

