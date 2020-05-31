Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweets in support of Black Lives Matter

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted about Black Lives Matter this morning in reaction to the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Monday, and the five days of protests that followed.
“I add my voice to those who denounce the arrest of George Floyd, which led to his death. I hope that justice will be done for him. Let us firmly and unequivocally denounce violence, racism and systemic discrimination. Black Lives Matter. No matter the status, origin or skin colour, everyone has the right to expect fair and equal treatment and I will not make any compromises in this regard in Montreal. The city is engaged in a major project to combat racial and social profiling. To respond to systemic problems, we are working to deploy a series of measures including the creation of a policy on interpolation, a first in Quebec which, we hope, will be deployed everywhere else.”
A Montreal demonstration against police brutality is planned for today. See the details here.
See Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reaction to the events in Minneapolis here.
For more news updates, please visit our News section.
To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.