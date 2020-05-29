WATCH: Justin Trudeau on protests and racism in the U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended this morning’s daily briefing by making a statement about racism in Canada, in reaction to the protests and riots that have erupted in the U.S. due to the video of the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

“I want to make a quick point on what’s happening in the United States,” Justin Trudeau said. “Many Canadians of diverse backgrounds are watching — like all Canadians are — the news out of the United States with shock, with horror. Anti-Black racism, racism, is real — it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada. We know people are facing systemic discrimination, unconscious bias and anti-Black racism every single day. We need as a society to stand together, stand up against discrimination, be there for each other in respect. But also understand that we have work to do in Canada, in our systems, that we need to move forward on. And I call on all Canadians, whether it’s anti-Black racism or anti-Asian racism or racism discrimination of any type, to stand together in solidarity, to be there for each other and know just how deeply people are being affected by what we see on the news these past few days.”

"Anti-black racism is real in the U.S. but it's also in Canada, (…) and we have work to do in our system as well," Trudeau said following the death of George Floyd.



