Just for Laughs presents a digital francophone comedy festival

The first edition of Hahaha is happening in May.

Over four days in May, the inaugural Hahaha Festival promises to showcase some of Quebec’s top comics. This morning, Just for Laughs Group announced that the online francophone comedy festival will take place from May 21-24, on the JFL website.

“With more than 20 shows spread over four days, this festival will provide all those living in confinement around the world a comedy rendezvous not to be missed this spring!!” says Patrick Rozon, vice-president of French content for the Just for Laughs Group. “We are so pleased to be able to create a new opportunity for Quebec artists.”

Today’s news comes after the Just for Laughs festival was postponed till the fall.

The line-up for Just for Laughs francophone comedy festival Hahaha will be revealed in the weeks to come. ■

