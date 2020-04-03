Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs, which was due to take place in July, has been postponed by over two months due to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement this morning, Just for Laughs Group said that the festival will now take place from Sept. 29 till Oct. 11, and that they’re “evaluating various scenarios” for the outdoor part of its festival. This follows the cancellation of 2020 editions of Metro Metro music festival and the Fringe Festival.

“We are energized by the ability of our teams to adapt to current conditions and present a festival redesigned in its form and content as early as the fall,” says Just for Laughs Group CEO and president Charles Décarie. “If the situation permits, we will resume work in the interim and thus be able to play an important role in reviving the cultural sector, but also in the social healing that we all need.”

“We hope that our audiences will come in large numbers this Fall,” he adds, “and that together we can celebrate life that is resuming its course.”

