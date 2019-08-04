Sunday, August 4

Take in some tennis at the qualifying round of the Rogers Cup tournament, which hosts the male stars of the sport through next Sunday, including the #2 ranked player Rafael Nadal, Canadians Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov and hometown hero Felix Auger-Aliassime. IGA Stadium (fka Uniprix Stadium, 285 Gary-Carter), individual tickets $13–$60 (viewing practices is free)

Osheaga wraps up in style with the one and only Childish Gambino headlining, Tame Impala taking the stage right before him and a bunch of great acts in the early afternoon— including five bands from our Osheaga highlights round-up, which you can see here. For Osheaga afterparties, look here and here. 1 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve (Ile Ste-Hélène), 12–11 p.m., $125/$235 Gold Pass/$500 Platinum Pass

The sixth annual Trans March invites the trans community and its allies of all ages to bring signs, banners, noisemakers, fabulous outfits and food for a post-march picnic. The march begins at 2 p.m. at Peace Park (south of 1201 St-Laurent) and wraps up at Parc Charles S.Campbell (Ste-Catherine & Champlain).

Meanwhile upstairs at SAT, Sur le Toît parties continue with live music or DJ sets by Rasho, Stephen Beaupré, Debbie Doe and event organizer Ohm Hourani. 1201 St-Laurent, 2–10 p.m., $15 for the first 50 people/$20

Plateau dive bar Bifteck hosts a stand-up and sketch comedy night with bonus short films by Hart and George. 3702 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods