Welcome, Australian saviours of punk rock

Ahead of next weekend’s huge outdoor fests — ’77 Montreal (July 26) and Heavy Montreal (July 27-28) — this week is definitely shaking and trembling in fear of what’s to come and remains a little thin this week. Have no fear though, Buckos, as there are definitely some killer gigs including an Aussie band that in my opinion are far more punk rock than 90 per cent of what is on the ’77 bill and best of all it is in a small venue that has no chemical toilet line-ups. Dig it!!!

Friday: For some good ol’ indie pop that even has the nerd dude from the Black Keys giving two thumbs way up, head down to Turbo Haüs to catch Repeat Repeat with Floridian openers Flipturn. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $18.50

Of course it wouldn’t be a Friday night without Analogue Addiction hosting a gig or two, and this week is no exception as they grab their home away from home, l’Esco, and sweep the stage for Hull’s Scattered Clouds who release their new synth-driven jammer Take Away Your Summer with help from Orchids and Sad. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

The big ticket on this first night of your weekend, though, is to soak in the sunshine vibes of late ’90s local faves Goldfish, who will get you choked up with sweet syrupy nostalgia at Patro Vys with extra special opener TJ Plenty (ex-Asexuals), who will stumble through selections from the last three Asexuals rekkids, plus comedy from Walter J Lyng. You will swear you’re at Jailhouse Rock Café, but without the crusty carpeting. 356 Mont-Royal E., 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Sunday: This is absolutely nuts, but my two favourite shows of the week are happening on the Sabbath and both are going to rock like fuck. First off is a late announcement of one of my favourite local rockers of all time, Bloodshot Bill, and his new bros in arms the Televisionaries. 4461 St-Denis, 9:15 p.m., $10

Okay, so the Bloodshot Bill show is nothing to sneeze at but the big pick of the week is definitely Aussie rockers Amyl & the Sniffers, who are almost singlehandedly saving us from tired revisionist goth duo grumps and shitty unemployed noise “artists.” Not only will Amyl and her merry band of mulleted rockers blow yer tiny mind to bits but taking up the middle slot is the rad as fug bubblepunk of Pale Lips, with Dish Pit taking up the sweat act slot, at le Ritz. This will be fuggin’ great and hopefully encourage some guitar slingers to get us out of this local goth slump. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $18/$22

Monday: For a night that is all about the Montreal indie rock community, head down to the awesome bar Brasserie Beaubien to catch the experimental skronk and squelch of Skin Tone with New York’s Matt Bachman, Tschizimba and Whale Brain, who may or may not be a new stage name for local looper Jessica Moss. 73 Beaubien E., doors 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

Tuesday: If you haven’t checked out the ongoing experimental series Eardrum Buzz, there’s no better time than the present. They host their 44th edition at Barfly with a doubleheader: the return of Booster Fawn in a solo setting with Bogota Columbia’s Ordigo. If you dig music that likes to colour outside of the lines but can’t stand the snootiness, this is the gig for you. It starts early and ends far before the streetlights go on, free entrance and (wait for it) free pool!!! 4062A St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., free

For all of you who can hardly wait for Heavy Montreal, get your doom on at le Ritz when Denver’s Khemmis lay it down low and slow with Atl’s Cloak and local heavy hitters Discrvst. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7:30 p.m., $18/$20

Current Obsession: Chrome, Half Machine Lip Moves

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com