Thursday, July 11

* Fantasia fest kicks off * ShazamFest in Townships * Never Apart summer opening * J.u.D. at Le Belmont * Sebadoh and Eleanor Friedberger at le Ritz * Late night shorts at Cinéma Moderne

Genre film festival Fantasia attracts throngs of rowdy cinephiles to Concordia’s downtown-campus movie theatres with killer horror, sci-fi, fantasy, animation and much more, premiering movies from all over the world, sometimes with guest directors and actors in attendance. See our rundown of festival highlights here, and our interview with actor Jesse Eisenberg about tonight’s opening film The Art of Self-Defense here.

The 14th edition of ShazamFest mounts a weekend of music, burlesque, circus and freak shows, wrestling, a beard and moustache competition, activities for children of all ages and more, in the scenic Eastern Townships town of Barnston Ouest. The festival gets going with a few shows tonight but kicks into high gear tomorrow. See all the line-up details here. 2722 Chemin de Ways Mills, $125 weekend pass/$90 teenagers, $60 Friday/$45 teens, $65 Saturday/$50 teens

Never Apart are having their summer opening tonight. The title of the expo is Absence Is Presence, and it is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. 7049 St-Urbain, 6 p.m., free

Local R&B, trap and electro producer J.u.D. is launching his album Forever Yours at Belmont tonight, accompanied by ДAPAPA and Dream Cstle. 4483 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$15

Old and newer school indie rock royalty Sebadoh and Eleanor Friedberger, respectively, are scheduled to wreak respectable havoc on Bar le Ritz PDB tonight. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $22/$25

Cinéma Moderne are hosting the second edition of their late night short film series Courts métrages à haut risque. Here’s how it works: they are screening 10 film shorts from local and international directors. Entry is free, but the café and bar is open. You can also bring your drinks into the cinema. Also, the public is free to come and go as they please during the films. 5150 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., free

