Two Montreal musicians are getting married and playing a party gig for the public

Holy fug! Two of the nicest musicians in the city are getting hitched, a local music webzine celebrates six years, local super duper group and Fugazi’s “other half” plays on Montreal’s new favourite night of the week (which is fucking Tuesday, natch), a killer doom show. I’m so excited I just might cut this off so I can get right down to brass tacks! (I also have a pot boiling on the stove.)

Thursday: This week is starting off with a corker and definitely starts off with a corker when lo-fi gods Sebadoh bring their grump old asses to le Ritz with Fiery Furnaces’ Eleanor Friedberger opening up. Yep, this one gets my big pick of the week. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $22/$25

Those of you who like crushing doom and gloom will definitely want to drag yer hairy knuckles to Turbo Haüs to catch Irn and local heavy-hitters Show of Bedlam. Remember: shows at Turbo Haüs start early, so don’t be a turd burglar. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12/$15

If you remember the glory days of Toronto’s goth/industrial wallop from the end of the ’80s, Google-Map Cabaret Berlin to check out the metallic gothy beat-down of Malhavoc with DJ Jimi LaMort bringing the spooky-ooky vibes. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $7 before 11 p.m./$10

If you want to see a true Montreal legend (who isn’t Bloodshot Bill), head to la Vitrola to catch stud muffin Sam Shalabi with Buffalo Hat Singers. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., suggested donation of $10, no one turned away

Friday: Local music webzine Bucketlist is hitting its big sixth year and to celebrate will be holding Bar Piranha hostage with the always slammin’ duo Indian Handcrafts, plus a whole heap of heaviosity bands like Voltang, Hellbent, Brofyon Lotor and DJ Lizard Queen keeping things spinning. All proceeds will go back into keeping Bucketlist happening. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $15/$20

Punk rockers will definitely want to a pickled egg at North Star when the best DJ duo in town — Punk Police — drag their heavy crate of vinyl up those steep stairs. 3908 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

Les Breastfeeders’ Joe Gagne and Pale Lips’ Lynn Poulin are tying the knot and raising a ruckus at Lion d’Or. Check out this crazy bill: les Breastfeeders, Pale Lips, the return of One976’s Plastik Patrik and CISM’s DJ Romanne Blouin to get you shaking it like a bowl of soup. Better hurry on this, too, as there are only 200 tickets available. Congrats to these two wonderful people. 1676 Ontario E., 8 p.m., $30

It just wouldn’t be a regular week if the great peeps from Analogue Addiction didn’t have a gigger, and this one is guaranteed to impress: they’re hosting the Pretzels with Burner and Binoculars at their favourite digs, l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Saturday: Distorsion Fest has cooked up a great off-festival show with the krautish beat of Yoo Doo Right, the space rock of Population II and Gladys Lazer (feat. an ex-member of Yonatan Gat Trio), at l’Esco, natch. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Tuesday: On this unusually stacked Tuesday, you can take your pick from three killer shows starting with Brooklyn’s Tetchy, who will touch down at Turbo Haüs with Pussy Stench and Calico Fray. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8/$10

You may be all horny for the Altin Gun show at Fairmount, but you will want to get down there early to catch one of Montreal’s current killer bands: Teke Teke. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $15/$20

The real pick of this stacked night, though, is the instrumental know-how of the Messthetics featuring the mighty muscle of Fugazi’s rhythm section. Tipping the scale of this show at Sala is the new jammer by Besnard Lakes’ Jace Lasek and Olga Goreas matching wits with God’s Pee duders Tim Herzog and Sophie Trudeau flying under the flag of Jack Marvel Parsons. This one will be tight. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13/$15

Wednesday: You may want to check out Woodstock New York’s the Bobby Lees at l’Esco, or even the middle-slotted Chacal, but the real reason to make this scene is to catch the sleazy rock ‘n’ roll of openers Jonesy. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., price not listed

Current Obsession: Six Finger Satellite, Clone Theory EP

