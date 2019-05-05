Sunday, May 5

Cat People

Ongoing urban agriculture festival Cultiver Montreal is organizing local kiosks in each borough of the city where you can buy flowers, seedlings, seeds, loam, compost, planters or mycelium as well as participate in various workshops and conferences. Various locations, 10 a.m., free

The Cinéclub/Film Society presents a double feature of spooky feline-themed movies from the 1940s, both directed by Jacques Tourneur: Cat People and The Leopard Man. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m.,

Bar le Ritz PDB hosts the second annual Neighbourhood Film Festival, showcasing films from the local community (see the line-up here) as well as an abridged program from Philadelphia’s Lino Kino Video. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7–10 p.m., $10/PWYC

New weekly performance night Hyoid takes place tonight at White Wall Studio. It’s produced by n10as radio and featuring live performances by Saudade, Båra and Unknown Mobile. 4532 Laval, 7 p.m., $10

LaSalle College’s annual fashion show goes down at the Olympic Stadium, a giant stage for over 300 creations by graduates from the school’s fashion design program. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin,7:30 p.m., $31/$14 students

Catch some live pro wrestling at Foufounes tonight at Battlewar 64’s Battle Royale. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $15

