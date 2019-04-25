Death-defying metal and noise rock supremacy in Montreal this week

I know a lot of you are wondering where I might be DJing next but dammit there are other shows that will guarantee to tickle your fancy at least half as much. Think I’m blowin’ smoke here? Check it, Mary: a brand new festival, a noise rock band that is the most punishing listen since the last Daughters masterpiece, the 20th anniversary of one of the best trippy heavy bands since Acid Mothers Temple and Ian Blurton.

Thursday: It’s a no-brainer tonight as my sole pick is the En Route Vers Heavy night at le Ministère. It will be an entire night dedicated to death-defying metal as played by the likes of Suicide for a King, the Listener, Autumna, the Altruist and Odd Times. 4521 St-Laurrent, 7:30 p.m., $5

Friday: My big pick of the week goes to the brutal beat-down of Tunic with Femur and Itnoh at Turbo Haüs. If you like Metz and Pissed Jeans at their most drilling, as well as the noisier side of Amphetamine Reptile, you will want to get your frontal lobes liquefied by Tunic. Wear earplugs… in your nose, and tell people you’re into snorting Cheetos. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/$13

A damn close second to my big pick is the trippy yet heavy as fug Ufomammut, who celebrate 20 years of fucking people’s heads up with Kings Destroy and Lochness at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7:30 p.m., $18/$20

A night that promises a “Rock and Roll Freak Out!!!” is happening at Katacombes with Screamin’ Rebel Angels, the Lab Ratz and the Black Moon Boys. There will be no psychiatric help offered on premises, so approach with caution. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Saturday: Saturday nights are usually stacked on the king night of the weekend but for my sawbuck I would say Turbo Haüs is the only place to be to catch the hook-heavy power pop of Ohio’s Vacation with the searing Reagan-era hardcore of Boids and Nanana. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/$12

Sunday: A member of Besnard Lakes and half of the bands in Montreal, Sheenah Ko, joins forces with dancer Brittney Canda and will be playing with a full band at l’Esco. Lubing up the room will be Holobody. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $10

Monday: Jerusalem in My Heart’s Radwan Ghazi Moumneh will have you screaming “Thank God it’s Monday” in the middle of traffic when he gets his jam on at la Vitrola with Tamayuge and Kee Avil. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Tuesday: The 10th edition of the Music Blabber series gets underway at its regular digs of Barfly. In case you aren’t hip, host Mark Goodwin chats with a selected artist as the two showcase some chops. This week is one of Montreal’s original cow punks, the Darned. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Wednesday: Of course it wouldn’t be a Montreal week without a festival announcement, and the first night of Cool Move happens at la Vitrola with Olympia’s Lower Species with Halifax’s Pale Ache, Thrush and Leash Aggression. 4602 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $40 (festival pass)

Finally, the Hammer of the Mods week ends on a heavy note with the stoner metal of B.C.’s Dead Quiet along with the heavy as fug support of Mountain Dust and my beard of a feather Ian Blurton, who makes it to town with his new jammer Future Now! Dead Quiet will also be bringing back a member of Barn Burner so this will be a messy hump night. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10/$13

Current Obsession: The Beatles, The Beatles (White Album) 50th Anniversary

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com