Wednesday, April 17

Milk & Bone are the special guests at the fifth anniversary edition of Lez Spread the Word’s monthly DJ soirée Où sont les femmes, alongside DJ Sunset. Gypsy Kitchen + Bar (500 Rachel E.), 5–10 p.m., $8

There’s a double vernissage tonight at Parisian Laundry. Rose Marcus and Charles Haran will be presenting Leavee, while Michelle Bui will be presenting Centerfold. 3550 St-Antoine W., 5 p.m., free

Ellen Slatkin will be offering dance lessons with an emphasis on floorwork and improvisation at the Belgo Building’s Studio 303 tonight through June 12. All skill levels are welcome. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #303, 5:30 p.m., $15 drop-in/$120 for nine classes

Art, music and the communal creative spirit are promised at the spring edition of Art Jammin’ at Salon Enchanthé. Check here for details about what materials will be provided and what can be BYO-ed — art stuff aside, a onesie is a suggested BYO item, which might be indicative of the kind of vibe they’re going for. 3770 Ontario E., 6–10 p.m., free

Wasabibi and True North will be playing sets at Club Pelicano tonight. The bar will also have drink specials for folks working in the service industry. 1076 Bleury #001, 9 p.m., free

Japanese psych warriors Acid Mothers Temple will bring Bar le Ritz to the ground tonight, with openers Yoo Doo Right. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$20

