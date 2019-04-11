This weekend is magic for music lovers

All of you nerds who like to stick a needle in the groove have probably been counting down to Record Store Day, happening this Saturday. Readers of the April print edition of this column will also know that Cult MTL partnered with Warner Music Canada and held a contest to win copies of the newly remastered punk rawk classic, the eponymously titled debut from Canadian ’77 punk legends Teenage Head. We have alerted the winners of this classic slab of wax so fer fuck’s sake stop clogging up my inbox.
Although Record Store Day probably has as many detractors as champions, hopefully people will remember that every day should be record store day — the thrill of the hunt while digging into musty crates remains one of music’s true gifts.
Now let’s get to the ton of gigs:
Thursday: If you ever wanted to know what Sergio from Turbo Haüs’s favourite local band is, you will want to check out ex Fight Amp and Divorce’s new(ish) jammer Low Dose with Faze and a secret guest, at Turbo Haüs of course. Since you’re gonna be there already, it would only be polite to drift over to the bar side as I launch my molten metal weekly DJ night See You in Hell. Expect the best of n.w.o.b.h.m., thrash, proto-metal, hair metal, black metal etc. and, uh, as an added incentive I dress like King Diamond…..so that’s kinda cool, or something. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/$12
If you’re into the new wave of tech savvy prog metal, or are employed as a software designer, you will want to meet up with your ponytailed and bun-headed brethren at Fairmount for Pini, Mestis and Dave Mackay. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $26/$28
A night that is sure to be packed and drunk as fug is the pride of Sudbury, Tommy and the Commies, who will teach you young’uns what punk rock is all about. This show is at l’Esco with rad as fug support from France’s les Lullies, Priors and Dates. If you dig yer punk rock without all of the politics this is yer gig of the week. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/NOTAFLOF
One decidedly non-punk pick is indie Can-con stalwarts Wintersleep as they pack ’em in at Sala with Caveboy and Victory Chimes. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$25
Friday: For a coupla killer punk rock DJ nights, you can catch the Punk Police monthly at North Star or make it down to Turbo Haüs as I play pretty much the exact same set as Hot Carl and Professional Adam of the Punk Police. If you choose to spend your entertainment dollars with me at Turbo Haüs, you will definitely want to come down early to get yer slosh on to the metal as fug Dissymmetry, who launch their EP with their budz Vantablack Warship and Ashbreather. 2040 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $11
For those of you who are hoping they can still fit into their basketball jerseys and want to attempt the floor-punch dance at the tender age of 40, you will want to make it down to Foufs (natch) to check out N.Y.H.C. legends Madball with Wisdom in Chains, Offside and Scarfold. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $25/$28
For a night of twang and croon, head to Katacombes to catch Gigi French, Ol Time Honey and Primitive Workers Songbook with Alex. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10
Analogue Addiction peoples keep chuggin’ along and present NYC’s Peel Dream Magazine with le Vaisseau d’Or and Hazy Montagne Mystique at their favorite watering hole, l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12
As of this writing, there were still some tickets to grip for the masked marvel with the 10-gallon lid, Orville Peck, with Childfire and Chrissy at Casa, but at this point if you can’t get tickets online you might be fukked. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13
Saturday: Okay, bettah buckle up as this Saturday is not only Record Store Day, which will be happening in every brick and mortar record store in the city, but is also just plain lousy with gigs. Check it.
Fans of Against Me! are definitely going to want to make it to Foufs to see an up close and personal show from Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers with Mercy Union and Control Top. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $27/$30
For those of you who like it a little bit heavier, you will not want to miss the slow bludgeoning of Indian Handcrafts with the stoopidly heavy support bill of the Great Sabatini, Sun Rot, Shallow North Dakota (!!!), Botfly and Shy Low. Geezus! Bring earplugs to this slugfest and definitely show up early to catch every band. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 7 p.m., $22
For punishing and brutal metal, head to Turbo Haüs for the crushing power of Ulthar with l’Ordre de l’Infiniment Nada. 2040 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $13/$15
One of the best punk fests in the world, A Varning From Montreal, happens every year in our backyard but because most of the bands are of an international ilk and the capacity of Katacombes is small (and perfect), they are holding a benefit to offset costs. To entice you to help out, you can catch Ultrarat, Cell, Skumstrike, Warkrusher and Bosque Rojo, at Katacombes, natch. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10
For a night of metalcore that will probably be too loud for its environs, you can catch Code:Lisa with Deja Mort, Basterds and Penny for the Selfless. Barfly (4062A St-Laurent), 7 p.m., $10/$12
It’s totally stacked Saturday fer sure, but my easy pick of the week would go to one of my favourite bands of all time — Spritualized — who will play an extended set that is sure to reduce you to a puddle. Reviews of the tour are through the roof and rumours suggest that this might be J Spaceman’s last time stompin’ the pines, so definitely don’t miss this evening of soul/garage/psych/gospel majesty. Théâtre Corona (2490 Notre-Dame W.), 8 p.m., $50+
Sunday: If you have a hankering for “gutter rock” that won’t give you a wink of sleep you can seek relief at l’Esco with TV Moms with Boar God and Forgotten Fix. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10
My big pick for Sunday night would be the garage know-how of the Coathangers with Big Bite and Lonely Parade at the little bar that indie rock built, le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $15/$20
Wednesday: Finally, a death metal gig that has kind of soared under the radar is rearing its ugly mug: Aborted, Cryptopsy, Hideous Divinity and Vengeful at l’Astral. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $30.75
Current Obsession: Iron Maiden, Killers
No Replies to "This weekend is magic for music lovers"