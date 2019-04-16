Tuesday, April 16

Kolars

It’s the fifth anniversary of Lower Plateau restaurant le Majestique. For the occasion, they will have food menu favourites, a selection of wines (with an emphasis on rosé), beer and cocktails. 4105 St-Laurent, 4 p.m.

If you want to scout out the local filmmakers of tomorrow (for free), the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema is screening short films made by their first-year students this evening and tomorrow.1455 de Maisonneuve W., 6:30 p.m., free

Ottawa alt-folk artist Christine Jakel brings her Space Cadet Solo Tour to Barfly with Montreal singer-songwriter Heather Ragnars and Gerry Gareau. 4062A St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $7/PWYC

Sofia Coppola’s directorial debut The Virgin Suicides (1999) is most definitely worth a look on the big screen, and luckily you can see it tonight at Bar le Ritz. Free popcorn, or BYO snacks. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $5

L.A.-based group Kolars’ sound has been described as Desert Disco, Space Blues and Glamabilly. They’re playing Casa tonight with Barber for the Queen. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

