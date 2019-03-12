Tuesday, March 12

The Black Queen

The latest movie by provocative French filmmaker Gaspar Noé — Climax, which our Film Editor Alex Rose called “the most fun and least cynical of his film” in his review — is screening at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 4:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., $13/$11.50 seniors/$10 youth 14–21

Queertech and Lighthouse Labs’ ongoing conference series is at WeWork again this evening. Today’s topic is “Why I Won’t Work for You: Pronouns edition.” 1275 Avenue-des-Canadiens-de-Montréal, 5:30 p.m., $13 ($5 for students)

As part of Arsenal’s Mardi Culturel series, Kyra Jean Green and Trip the Light Fantastic are performing immersive dance piece The Man Who Travelled Nowhere in Time and having a premiere screening of the film with the same title. Entrance includes a free drink. 2020 William, 6 p.m., $10

The ever-popular Trannavision returns to the Diving Bell. Today’s ridiculous movie will be 80s pic Mannequin. Tranna Wintour describes it as “Lars and the Real Girls meets Pinocchio meets Sex and the City”. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5

Californian electronic act the Black Queen plays le Ministère along with New York’s Uniform and Srsq. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $25/$28

