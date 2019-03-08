Friday, March 8

The Besnard Lakes

Julie Delporte is launching her graphic novel This Woman’s Work at Librairie Drawn and Quarterly this evening. In the work she “untangles the many ways in which women are raised to believe they are worth less than their male counterparts.” 176 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Local indie/shoegase group The Besnard Lakes are playing l’Esco tonight to mark the 19th anniversary of that venue. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15

DJ FRIGID is starting a new monthly event at recently opened Village club Cabaret Berlin. Primal will feature a mix of retro new wave hits, electro and German-style techno, and take place on the second Friday of every month. 1661 St-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $7

Kobal and Body Meta reunite for the 11th edition of Afrodiscoteca at Maison 2109, featuring house, disco and funk from the continent. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., $5 before midnight/$8 after

Ever-brilliant afterhours promoters OCTOV always bring the best European DJs to town. Their event tonight features the Canadian premiere of Madrid-based Italian artist Regal, who will be accompanied by France’s JKS. Both DJs play intense and fast-paced acid techno. Bring cash and credit because there’s no ATM and the bar doesn’t take debit. Entrepôts Dominion (3968 St-Ambroise), 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $35

